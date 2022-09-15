Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

