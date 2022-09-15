Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.