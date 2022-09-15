Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,921,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,537,000 after buying an additional 125,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,938,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,388,000 after buying an additional 150,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

