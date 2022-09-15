Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

