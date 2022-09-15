Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.