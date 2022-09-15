Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

