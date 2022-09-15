Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 878,700 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,941 shares of company stock worth $589,439. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

