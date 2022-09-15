Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.36 million.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 2.3 %

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $342.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

