Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 388,500 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

