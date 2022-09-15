Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 255 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.65 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.47 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81.

