Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Holdings Trimmed by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Renasant worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 156.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
