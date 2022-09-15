Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Netflix by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 648 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.15.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average of $246.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

