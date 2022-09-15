Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New $377,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 46,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CommScope by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

