Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 539 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.