Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.30% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, Director William W. Burke bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $59.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

