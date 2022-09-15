Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $396.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.