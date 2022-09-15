Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $286,000 in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.64% of Marin Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 856,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Marin Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 71.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.68%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

