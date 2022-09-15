Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 4,000 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Banner were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $7,438,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $6,100,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth $20,165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $60.18 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

