10,056 Shares in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Purchased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 361,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

