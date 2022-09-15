PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.68.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

