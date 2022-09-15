PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.06.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
