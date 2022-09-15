Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 100,000 Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.28% of Invacare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,829,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 689,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 253,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 248,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 50,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,946,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 50,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,946,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 100,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,896,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,043.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invacare Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.20). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.