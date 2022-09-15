Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Takes $507,000 Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.34% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,169,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,059,193.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.21%. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

