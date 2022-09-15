Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $137,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,254 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 139.7% during the first quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

