Bickling Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

