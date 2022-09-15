Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,289 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE EBS opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $58.33.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

