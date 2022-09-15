Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.