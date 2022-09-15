Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELAT opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.