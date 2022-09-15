Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Earlypay’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.05.

About Earlypay

Earlypay Ltd provides financial solutions to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Invoice Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. It offers invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. The company also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

