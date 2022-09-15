Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGX opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.