Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys 179 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

