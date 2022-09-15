AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

