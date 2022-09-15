Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Insider Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 2.1 %

BLDE opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

