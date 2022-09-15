Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FITBO opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
