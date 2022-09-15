Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) Announces $0.21 Final Dividend

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Auswide Bank Stock Performance

About Auswide Bank

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home, car, personal, home renovation, and business loans, as well as overdrafts. It also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, and travel insurance products.

