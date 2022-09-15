The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

Income & Growth VCT stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.01) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.07. The stock has a market cap of £108.21 million and a P/E ratio of 634.62. Income & Growth VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.50 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.50 ($1.20).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin Ward acquired 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,176.10 ($1,421.10).

Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

