G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance
Shares of GIII stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $756.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
