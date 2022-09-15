Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $8,258,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $6,325,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.