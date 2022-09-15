Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.4 %

TVE opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

