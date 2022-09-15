Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
