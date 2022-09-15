First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after buying an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.