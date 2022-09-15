Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Regis Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.44.

Get Regis Healthcare alerts:

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It offers home care services, including personal hygiene, dressing and undressing, and mobility and transportation; home help services, such as cooking and cleaning, shopping and transportation, and facilitating social outings; aged care facilities; owns and operates specialist retirement and independent living villages, which provides laundry, meals, cleaning, and allied health services consist of physiotherapy, podiatry, diversional therapy, and therapeutic activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.