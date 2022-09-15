Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Regis Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.44.
Regis Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.