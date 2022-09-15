PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from PWR’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

PWR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

PWR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR North America.

