PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from PWR’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
PWR Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
PWR Company Profile
