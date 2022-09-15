Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.46.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
