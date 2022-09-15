Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

