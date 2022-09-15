Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BSL stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
