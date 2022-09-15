Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BSL stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,591,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.