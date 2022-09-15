Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

