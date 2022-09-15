Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Declares Final Dividend of $0.23

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.
In related news, insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$16.71 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of A$100,243.29 ($70,100.20).
Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, building products and construction materials, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses. It operates through WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services.
