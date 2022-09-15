Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AEF stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
