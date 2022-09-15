Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEF stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.