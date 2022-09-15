AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Sep 22 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a sep 22 dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.55 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.