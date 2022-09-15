Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.