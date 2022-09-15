Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.